Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman Join Country Stars at 'Hand in Hand' in Nashville!

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman pose for a photo with Luke Bryan while attending Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief on Tuesday (September 12) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

The Big Little Lies co-stars were joined by a bunch of country music stars and they of course have a connection to country music. Reese grew up in the south and won her Oscar for Walk the Line and Nicole is married to country star Keith Urban.

Some of the other stars in attendance included Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton who performed with The Voice co-star Usher, Amy Grant, Kings of Leon, and Lyle Lovett.

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.

25+ pictures inside of the celebs at the telethon in Nashville…