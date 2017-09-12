Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 11:28 pm

Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Gives Moving 'AGT' Semi-Finals Performance! (Video)

Kechi delivered another memorable performance on America’s Got Talent!

The singer, who survived a plane crash that killed nearly all of the other passengers, performed the Frances song “Don’t Worry About Me” for the semi-finals on Tuesday (September 12).

“I’m never speechless. I can’t do what I want to do. All I want to do is hug you and I want to hold you. That’s all. I don’t have words,” judge Howie Mandel said after the performance.

“I’m sharing the sentiment here,” judge Simon Cowell said. “I don’t want to judge this… [but] it was your best performance by a clear mile.”


Kechi: Singer Moves The Judges With “Don’t Worry About Me”
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Kechi

