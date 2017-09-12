Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 10:55 pm

Miley Cyrus Kisses Fiance Liam Hemsworth in Sweet New Photo!

Miley Cyrus Kisses Fiance Liam Hemsworth in Sweet New Photo!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are having some fun on Instagram!

The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an artsy selfie of his 24-year-old entertainer giving him a smooch on the cheek.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

“Life is way cooler in cartoon,” Liam captioned the below photo of himself and Miley.

Miley‘s mom Tish Cyrus even commented on the photo writing, “Love my sweet family soooo much!”

See the sweet photo of the couple below!

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    so call the cops in time, folks!!

  • ChristineBBrookshire


    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    on sunday I got a great new Ford Mustang from having made $9388 this – 5 weeks past . it’s certainly my favourite-job Ive ever done . I actually started 6 months ago and almost immediately started bringin in more than $99 per-hour . look at here
    !ar119d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://FinancialReportsVirtualGetGoogleProfitWorks/computer/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ar119l..,

  • ChristineBBrookshire


    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    on sunday I got a great new Ford Mustang from having made $9388 this – 5 weeks past . it’s certainly my favourite-job Ive ever done . I actually started 6 months ago and almost immediately started bringin in more than $99 per-hour . look at here
    !ar119d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://FinancialReportsVirtualGetGoogleProfitWorks/computer/jobs… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ar119l..,