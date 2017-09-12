Miley Cyrus Kisses Fiance Liam Hemsworth in Sweet New Photo!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are having some fun on Instagram!

The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an artsy selfie of his 24-year-old entertainer giving him a smooch on the cheek.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

“Life is way cooler in cartoon,” Liam captioned the below photo of himself and Miley.

Miley‘s mom Tish Cyrus even commented on the photo writing, “Love my sweet family soooo much!”

See the sweet photo of the couple below!