'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 10:04 pm

Justin Bieber Joins Famous Friends at 'Hand in Hand' Telethon

Justin Bieber poses with fellow musician Joe Jonas as they attend the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief on Tuesday (September 12) in the Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif.

The 23-year-old “Despacito” singer was also joined at the event telethon event by Julianne Hough, Tori Kelly, Luis Fonsi, and Meghan Trainor as they helped raise money for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Down in Nashville, Demi Lovato joined Brad Paisley on stage for a performance for the benefit event at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Go to HandInHand2017.com right now to donate or call 1-800-258-6000.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the telethon…
