'AGT' Magician Colin Cloud Predicts Tweets, Goes Undercover for Latest Trick (Video)

Colin Cloud blew everyone’s minds with his ability to predict what the judges were going to do during his semi-finals trick on America’s Got Talent.

The magician sent out a tweet asking people to choose a celebrity, city, and object He then printed out thousands upon thousands of tweets and gave them to the audience.

Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel then had to go into the audience and select a bunch of different tweets. Mel B got to choose the piece of paper from the pile and then Heidi Klum chose the specific tweet.

Lo and behold, Colin knew exactly what tweet would be picked and he went undercover all week long to tape videos in which he had all of the judges say the words!



Colin Cloud: Mind Reader Predicts Your Tweets