'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 9:33 pm

9-Year-Old Celine Tam Sings Moana's 'How Far I'll Go' for 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

9-Year-Old Celine Tam Sings Moana's 'How Far I'll Go' for 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

Celine Tam is one of the most adorable contestants in the competition on America’s Got Talent this year and she was too cute while performing a Moana song during the semi-finals!

The nine-year-old singer did a stripped down rendition of “How Far I’ll Go,” the Oscar-nominated song from the Disney movie.

Celine won our hearts in her first audition while singing the Celine Dion song “My Heart Will Go On.” She was named after the singer, as was her younger sister Dion.

Watch the video below!


Celine Tam: 9-Year-Old Stuns The Audience With “How Far I’ll Go”
Photos: NBC
