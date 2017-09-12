9-Year-Old Celine Tam Sings Moana's 'How Far I'll Go' for 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

Celine Tam is one of the most adorable contestants in the competition on America’s Got Talent this year and she was too cute while performing a Moana song during the semi-finals!

The nine-year-old singer did a stripped down rendition of “How Far I’ll Go,” the Oscar-nominated song from the Disney movie.

Celine won our hearts in her first audition while singing the Celine Dion song “My Heart Will Go On.” She was named after the singer, as was her younger sister Dion.

Watch the video below!



