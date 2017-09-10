Rose Byrne Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in NYC!

Rose Byrne heads to lunch with a friend on Saturday afternoon (September 9) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress went makeup-free and showed off her growing baby bump in a striped shirt, jeans, and a hat as she enjoyed a day out in the city.

Rose announced late last month that she and longtime love Bobby Cannavale are expecting their second child together.

Rose and Bobby have been together since 2012 and are already parents to 18-month-old son Rocco.