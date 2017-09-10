Newlyweds Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Attend the Creative Emmy Awards 2017

Julianne Hough is joined by new hubby Brooks Laich at day one of the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night (September 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old dancer and her 34-year-old hockey player showed off some cute PDA on the carpet as they attended the awards show.

Julianne and Brooks were joined at the event by her older brother Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

