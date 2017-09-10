Jenna Dewan-Tatum & Liev Schreiber Step Out in Style for Creative Arts Emmys 2017

Jenna Dewan-Tatum sparkles in a navy gown as she arrives on the red carpet for day one of the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night (September 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress was joined at the event by fellow actors Liev Schreiber, Common, Zosia Mamet, Evan Jonigkeit, Kristen Schaal, John Roberts, Rachel Bloom, and Susan Kelechi Wilson along with directors Judd Apatow and Ava Duvernay.

TV personalities Aisha Tyler, Gordon Ramsay, James Cordon, Leah Remini, Samantha Bee, and Sharna Burgess were also in attendance for the awards show.

