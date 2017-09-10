Jamie Dornan Supports Wife Amelia Warner at 'Mary Shelley' TIFF Premiere

Jamie Dornan suits up to join wife Amelia Warner on the red carpet at the premiere of Mary Shelley during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 9) at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 35-year-old Fifty Shades actor looked super handsome as his musician and actress wife, also 35, rocked a pair of chic pajamas.

Amelia composed the music for the film that stars Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth, and Maisie Williams.

FYI: Jamie is wearing a Prada suit and Tod’s shoes. Amelia is wearing a Alberta Ferretti outfit.