Top Stories
Sun, 10 September 2017 at 12:26 am

Jamie Dornan Supports Wife Amelia Warner at 'Mary Shelley' TIFF Premiere

Jamie Dornan Supports Wife Amelia Warner at 'Mary Shelley' TIFF Premiere

Jamie Dornan suits up to join wife Amelia Warner on the red carpet at the premiere of Mary Shelley during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday afternoon (September 9) at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 35-year-old Fifty Shades actor looked super handsome as his musician and actress wife, also 35, rocked a pair of chic pajamas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

Amelia composed the music for the film that stars Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth, and Maisie Williams.

FYI: Jamie is wearing a Prada suit and Tod’s shoes. Amelia is wearing a Alberta Ferretti outfit.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan supports wife amelia warner at mary shelley premiere at tiff 01
jamie dornan supports wife amelia warner at mary shelley premiere at tiff 02
jamie dornan supports wife amelia warner at mary shelley premiere at tiff 03
jamie dornan supports wife amelia warner at mary shelley premiere at tiff 04
jamie dornan supports wife amelia warner at mary shelley premiere at tiff 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Amelia Warner, Jamie Dornan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr
  • fred watkins

    Lovely looking couple