Selena Gomez & Jared Leto Arrive in Style for #BoF500 Gala

Selena Gomez looks stunning in a sheer gown as she arrives at the #BoF500 Gala on Saturday night (September 9) at the Public Hotel in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer was joined by Jared Leto, Ashley Graham, and Karlie Kloss at the NYFW event.

Models Taylor Hill, Doutzen Kroes, Chiara Ferragni, and Jordan Barrett also attended the event alongside designers Tory Burch and Diane Von Furstenberg and fashion editor Carine Roitfeld.

FYI: Selena is wearing a Rodarte gown.

