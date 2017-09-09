Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 12:15 am

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up at 'The Upside' Premiere

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couple Up at 'The Upside' Premiere

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were a super cute couple at the premiere her upcoming film, The Upside!

The duo stepped out at the movie’s screening on Friday evening (September 8) at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Nicole was also joined by her co-star Bryan Cranston.

The comedic drama takes a look at the relationship between a wealthy paraplegic and an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

Nicole recently opened up about getting to use her Australian accent in the film!

The Upside is set to premiere on March 9, 2018.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Oscar de la Renta.
  • Koos

    there was no social controle in her home for the elderly so she fled for the night.

  • SweetCiCi

    Keith recently sang about his wife in a sexy black dress at one of his concerts. She looks awesome in this De La Renta. Beautiful couple 😉

  • 1urbanfan27

    Actually as he said he was making it up as he went…And she wore a black dress because he sang that…And that’s NOT ALL he sang that night…So give it up…It’s just a part of the promotion…I know it…He knows it…Even if you don’t…Although I’m pretty sure that you do…

  • 1urbanfan27

    And HE IS beautiful…Just too predictable…As is she ALWAYS…

  • 1urbanfan27

    My sweet Keith looked good doing the same ole boring same ole…