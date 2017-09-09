Nicki Minaj, Kate Bosworth, & Jaime King Celebrate Monse at NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj strutted her stuff at the Monse fashion show!

The 34-year-old rapper checked out the event held at The Eugene during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Nicki rocked a big white furry coat paired with a white bodysuit, black leather lace-up skirt, and thigh-high boots, letting her very long locks flow freely.

She was joined by Kate Bosworth and Jaime King, who were both decked out in signature Monse ensembles.

Also in attendance were Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Sofia Richie, and Jhene Aiko. (Oh, and Minnie Mouse, who wore a custom Monse look as well!)

That same day, Kate and Jaime watched Bella Hadid and Lily Aldridge walk in the Jason Wu fashion show.

FYI: At the Monse show, Nicki is wearing a Monse coat and skirt with Saint Laurent boots. Jaime is wearing Monse and a Mark Cross bag. Jhene, Paris, and Sofia are also wearing Monse. At the Jason Wu show, Kate and Jaime are wearing Jason Wu, and Jaime is wearing Atelier Swarovski by Jason Wu jewelry.

