Sat, 09 September 2017 at 4:20 pm

Matt Bomer & Lily Collins' 'Last Tycoon' Cancelled By Amazon

The F. Scott Fitzgerald period drama The Last Tycoon has been suddenly cancelled by Amazon, THR reports.

Amazon now has numerous shows that they’ve cancelled after just one season including, Good Girls Revolt, Mad Dogs, and Z: The Beginning of Everything. Z was actually renewed momentarily before Amazon decided against it in the end.

The Last Tycoon starred Matt Bomer, Lily Collins, and Kelsey Grammer.

The nine episode series debuted in July, and since Amazon does not release viewership numbers, it’s unclear how many people tuned in. The show received mixed reviews from critics.
