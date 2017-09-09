Margot Robbie & Armie Hammer Promote Their New Movies at TIFF

Margot Robbie is all smiles as she attends Day 1 of the Variety Studio presented by At&T at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday (September 9) at Toronto, Canada.

The 27-year-old actress attended the press event to promote her upcoming movie I, Tonya alongside Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

Other stars that attended the press event included Ellen Page, Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Greta Gerwig, Sam Kelley, and Timothee Chalamet.

Later that day, Jessica stepped out to promote her new movie Molly’s Game at a press conference alongside screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the TIFF event…