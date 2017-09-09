Lily Aldridge, Kate Bosworth, & Jaime King Attend Jason Wu's New Fragrance Launch

Jason Wu was joined by tons of his famous friends as he hosted an intimate dinner at the home of a friend on Friday night (September 9) in New York City.

The 34-year-old designer was joined by models Lily Aldridge and her younger sister Ruby along with actresses Jaime King and Kate Bosworth as he hosted the event during NYFW.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Aldridge

Jason hosted the intimate affair to celebrate the launch of his first self-titled fragrance.

10+ pictures inside of the stars attending Jason Wu‘s dinner…