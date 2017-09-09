Leslie Jones Was Obsessed with Christian Siriano's NYFW Show!

Leslie Jones had the time of her life at Christian Siriano’s Fashion Show!

The newly 50-year-old SNL star got super into the fashion show as she sat front row alongside Christian‘s husband Brad Walsh along with Danielle Brooks, Jackie Cruz, Gina Gershon, Patricia Clarkson, and Vanessa Williams on Saturday afternoon (September 9) at Pier 59 in New York City.

Watch the moment below when Leslie totally lost it when she saw Coco Rocha strut her way down the runway!

This sums up our #spring2018 show! @cocorocha and @lesdogggg!! Sound up!!! Video: @mikenouveau #christiansiriano #lesliejones A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Also pictured inside: Danielle Brooks looking sexy in a gray dress at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party on Friday night (September 8) in NYC.