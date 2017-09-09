Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Step Out on Opposite Coasts

Kim Kardashian struts her way to her ride on Saturday morning (September 9) in New York City.

The 36-year-old TV personality showed off her platinum hair in an all black outfit and fanny pack as she headed to a NYFW event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

The day before, Kim‘s older sister Kourtney shared a laugh with a few friends as she rocked a crop-top hoodie for breakfast in Calabasas, Calif.

Kourtney was then spotted flaunting her toned abs in a sheer top and jean as she hung out with Larsa Pippen.

10+ pictures inside of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian out and about…