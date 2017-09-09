Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 2:33 am

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby Number Three Surrogacy Rumors

Kim Kardashian is finally speaking about the rumors that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate.

The 37-year-old reality star explained that she doesn’t plan on confirming any of the reports just yet.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” Kim told E! News.

She added, “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just…So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever.”

Kim concluded, “We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”
  • Max

    Don’t complain about people being invasive, if you share your whole life with them on TV and snapchat and istagram. Have some decency.

  • Hattie McDish

    All that plastic is numbing her brain cells. I mean, like, wow. Smh.