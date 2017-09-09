Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 3:28 pm

Kendall Jenner & James Franco Face Off on Tonight Show's 'Pup Quiz' - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner & James Franco Face Off on Tonight Show's 'Pup Quiz' - Watch Now!

Kendall Jenner and James Franco got showered with puppies on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 39-year-old actor – who was there to promote his performance on HBO’s The Deuce – went head-to-head in the segment “Pup Quiz” on Friday (September 8).

Host Jimmy Fallon asked them animal-related, multiple-choice trivia questions. If they got it right, they were given a golden retriever puppy. If they answered wrong, their opponent got one.

Later, Jimmy had Kendall read a letter she wrote to herself when she was 14, in which she predicted her modeling career.

Watch both videos below!


Pup Quiz with Kendall Jenner and James Franco

Also pictured inside: Kendall stepping out of her hotel on Saturday in a denim jacket, and on Friday in a pinstriped jumpsuit. She wore a fanny pack with both outfits.

Click inside to watch the other video…


Kendall Jenner Reads a Letter She Wrote as a Teen Predicting Her Modeling Fame
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 01
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 02
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 03
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 04
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 05
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 06
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 07
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 08
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 09
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 10
kendall jenner cuddles with puppies on tonight show 11

Photos: BackGrid USA, NBC
Posted to: James Franco, Jimmy Fallon, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr