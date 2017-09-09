Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 4:40 pm

Jessica Alba Cradles Her Baby Bump at Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW Show!

Jessica Alba is totally glowing!

The 36-year-old actress cradled her baby bump while attending the Rebecca Minkoff presentation during 2017 New York Fashion Week on Saturday (September 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Model Coco Rocha and actresses Cara Santana and Victoria Justice were also in attendance at the event.

At the show, Jessica and Rebecca, the designer herself, blew some kisses at the camera and Jessica posted on her Instagram account!

“Smooches from #NYFW,” she captioned the fun little video. Watch it below!

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Photos: Getty
