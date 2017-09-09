Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 7:06 pm

Jaime King & Rachel Bilson Have a 'Hart of Dixie' Reunion at NYFW!

Jaime King & Rachel Bilson Have a 'Hart of Dixie' Reunion at NYFW!

Jaime King reunites with Hart of Dixie co-star Rachel Bilson as they sit together at the Self-Portrait Fashion Show on Saturday morning (September 9) in New York City.

The former co-stars were joined front row at the NYFW event by Jamie Chung and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King

Later that day, Jaime look super chic in a cut-out black top and red skirt as she attended the Jill Stuart Fashion Show alongside Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer.

During the show, Rachel took to Instagram to share a selfie with Jaime!

❤️ @mrselfportrait #nyfw #lemonlove

A post shared by @rachelbilson on

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the NYFW shows…
Just Jared on Facebook
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 01
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 02
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 03
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 04
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 05
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 06
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 07
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 08
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 09
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 10
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 11
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 12
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 13
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 14
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 15
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 16
jaime king rachel bilson have a hart of dixie reunion at nyfw 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Jaime King, Jamie Chung, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Natalia Dyer, Rachel Bilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr
  • kiley

    love. Miss these two & Hart of Dixie.

  • MaureenJCox


    on tuesday I bought a gorgeous Infiniti when I got my cheque for $5129 this last four weeks and more than $10,000 last-munth . it’s realy the most financially rewarding Ive had . I started this 10-months ago and practically straight away started making a nice over $79, per hour . navigate to this website
    http://www.SocialMediaHomeJobsMartNetMedia….

  • CourtneyBRhodes


    last week I got a brand new Maserati since getting a cheque for $7099 this past 4 weeks an would you believe ten-grand this past month . it’s actualy the easiest-work I have ever had . I started this 5 months ago and right away began to make at least $76… per hour . read this post here
    http://www.AmericaWageNetWorkCenterHomeCrowd...