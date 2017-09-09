Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 9:18 pm

Elle Fanning Joins Maisie Williams & Douglas Booth at the 'Mary Shelley' TIFF Premiere

Elle Fanning looks stunning in a pale, pink gown as she attends the premiere of her new film Mary Shelley at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday (September 9) at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 19-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars Maisie Williams and Douglas Booth as they premiered their new film.

Elle stars in the film as Mary and follows her first love and relationship with Percy Bysshe Shelley (Douglas) who inspired her to write Frankenstein.

