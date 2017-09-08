Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Step Out at 'XQ: The Super School Project' After Welcoming First Child

Nikki Reed cozies up to husband Ian Somerhalder at the XQ Super School Live Event, held at Barker Hangar on Friday (September 8) in Santa Monica, Calif.

This marks the two actors first appearance since welcoming their first child together last month, a daughter named Bodhi.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Reed

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live is a one-hour telecast that will invite the public to help rethink the future of American high schools.

Thousands of communities across the country have since come together to reimagine high school education and it will highlight the incredible progress of this fast-growing movement, challenge the public to build upon it, and provide viewers with insight into how to spark this transformation within their communities.

10+ pictures inside of Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder…