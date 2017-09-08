Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 8:19 pm

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Step Out at 'XQ: The Super School Project' After Welcoming First Child

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Step Out at 'XQ: The Super School Project' After Welcoming First Child

Nikki Reed cozies up to husband Ian Somerhalder at the XQ Super School Live Event, held at Barker Hangar on Friday (September 8) in Santa Monica, Calif.

This marks the two actors first appearance since welcoming their first child together last month, a daughter named Bodhi.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Reed

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live is a one-hour telecast that will invite the public to help rethink the future of American high schools.

Thousands of communities across the country have since come together to reimagine high school education and it will highlight the incredible progress of this fast-growing movement, challenge the public to build upon it, and provide viewers with insight into how to spark this transformation within their communities.

10+ pictures inside of Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder
Just Jared on Facebook
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 01
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 02
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 03
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 04
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 05
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 06
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 07
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 08
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 09
nikki reed ian somerhalder eif event 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara

    Do all these celebrities hate their children? Are they competing for dumbest name you could give a child?

  • cher19

    Gorgeous Couple. Ian is looking hotter and more beautiful then ever., especially up on Stage. loved His presentation on such on important Subject.

  • MarthaDTorres


    my buddy’s aunt makes $87 /hour on the computer . She has been out of work for eight months but last month her check was $21551 just working on the computer for a few hours. pop over here
    http://www.jobsinforealinfo…

    ✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷::::eri52…