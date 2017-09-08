Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 11:11 pm

Margot Robbie Brings 'I, Tonya' to Toronto Film Festival 2017

Margot Robbie Brings 'I, Tonya' to Toronto Film Festival 2017

Margot Robbie and the cast of I, Tonya are celebrating the film’s premiere!

The 27-year-old actress stepped out at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday night (September 8) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

She was also joined by her co-stars Caitlin Carver, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Nicholson and Paul Walter Hauser.

The film follows the real life events of Tonya Harding‘s involvement in the 1994 assault on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan prior to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

I, Tonya is set to hit theaters in 2018.

FYI: Margot is wearing Erdem.

Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 01
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 02
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 03
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 04
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 05
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 06
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 07
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 08
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 09
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 10
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 11
margot robbie premieres i tonya tiff 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Allison Janney, Caitlin Carver, Julianne Nicholson, Margot Robbie, McKenna Grace, Sebastian Stan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    a very healthy city to visit.

  • MarthaDTorres


    my buddy’s aunt makes $87 /hour on the computer . She has been out of work for eight months but last month her check was $21551 just working on the computer for a few hours. pop over here
    http://www.jobsinforealinfo…

    ✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷::::eri52.

  • MarthaDTorres


    my buddy’s aunt makes $87 /hour on the computer . She has been out of work for eight months but last month her check was $21551 just working on the computer for a few hours. pop over here
    http://www.jobsinforealinfo…

    ✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷✷::::eri52.