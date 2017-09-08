Margot Robbie Brings 'I, Tonya' to Toronto Film Festival 2017

Margot Robbie and the cast of I, Tonya are celebrating the film’s premiere!

The 27-year-old actress stepped out at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Friday night (September 8) at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

She was also joined by her co-stars Caitlin Carver, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Nicholson and Paul Walter Hauser.

The film follows the real life events of Tonya Harding‘s involvement in the 1994 assault on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan prior to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

I, Tonya is set to hit theaters in 2018.

FYI: Margot is wearing Erdem.