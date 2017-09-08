Lady Gaga Premieres 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' at Toronto Film Fest

Lady Gaga just saw her documentary for the first time!

The 30-year-old musician and actress stepped out at the premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two on Friday (September 8) during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Gaga was joined on the carpet by the documentary’s director Chris Moukarbel.

Earlier in the day, Gaga revealed that she would be seeing the film for the first time during the premiere.

“Thank you to all the monsters wishing me such support and wishes. I have not see the documentary yet but I know that it includes very private raw moments in my life that I am ready share with all of you. I love you. I love music. And I love life,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Gaga: Five Foot Two premieres on Netflix on September 22nd.

FYI: Lady Gaga is wearing custom Lanotta Studio.