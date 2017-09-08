Kendall Jenner & Emily Ratajkowski Hang Out in Haute Couture & Hoodies

Kendall Jenner is bringing high fashion to everyday life in her new shoot for W Magazine‘s October issue.

The 21-year-old model appears in the feature focusing on mixing haute couture with ready-to-wear pieces.

She was joined by Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah, Slick Woods, Tommy Genesis, and more.

The issue also showcases exclusive photographs taken by Kendall, capturing friends like Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, and Karlie Kloss backstage at haute couture shows in Paris. See the photos here.

Kendall has been busy with tons of New York Fashion Week events. Check out pics from her latest show if you missed them.

To see more photos from the shoot, head to WMagazine.com.