Fri, 08 September 2017 at 8:02 pm

Kaia & Presley Gerber Team Up for Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards

Kaia and Presley Gerber hit the red carpet at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards!

The genetically blessed offspring of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber stepped out for the event held during New York Fashion Week at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Kaia looked gorgeous in a semi-sheer white lace dress, which she complemented with silver heels, silver cross necklaces, and her hair in elegant curls.

They were joined by beauty and fashion vlogger Amanda Steele and fellow model Jordan Barrett.

The night before, Kaia made her runway model debut in the Calvin Klein Collection show, which her brother watched her in.

FYI: Kaia is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Amanda is wearing Rhea Costa.

10+ pictures inside of Kaia and Presley Gerber and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, amanda steele, Jordan Barrett, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber

