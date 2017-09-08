Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 6:28 pm

Joe Alwyn Lands Roles in 'Boy Erased' & 'Operation Finale'

Joe Alwyn has joined the casts of two highly anticipated movies – Boy Erased and Operation Finale!

The 26-year-old British actor – who is currently dating Taylor Swift – will team up with Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman, and Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased.

Directed by Joel Edgerton, the coming-of-age drama will follow Jared (Lucas), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Nicole and Russell). At age 19, he is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program, or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith.”

Joe will also join Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Melanie Laurent, and Nick Kroll in Operation Finale, directed by Chris Weitz.

Operation Finale centers on “the capture of Adolf Eichmann (Ben), who was one of the major architects of the Holocaust. He organized the transport of Jews from countries all over Europe to concentration camps, where an estimated six million people died,” according to Variety. Joe will play Eichmann’s oldest son.

Joe is best known for his work in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, his first on-screen role.

Production for Boy Erased, set to hit theaters in 2018, begins today in Atlanta.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy
