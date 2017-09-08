Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 10:24 pm

Jessica Chastain & Idris Elba Premiere 'Molly's Game' at TIFF 2017

Jessica Chastain & Idris Elba Premiere 'Molly's Game' at TIFF 2017

Jessica Chastain brought her new film Molly’s Game to the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out at the premiere on Friday night (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

She was also joined on the carpet by her co-star Idris Elba.

Before the premiere, Jessica took to her Twitter to express how thrilled she was to finally be able to share the movie.

“Excited to share #MollysGame with you tonight in Toronto! First premiere….Im nervous….” Jessica wrote on her account.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the film!

FYI: Jessica is wearing Prada.

