Jessica Alba Spills On Hanging With Bill Clinton & Pierce Brosnan in Hawaii

Jessica Alba was vacationing with her family this summer when she ran into some pretty famous faces!

The 36-year-old Honest Company founder and actress bumped into Bill Clinton and Pierce Brosnan while they were also vacationing in Hawai!!

“President Clinton was staying at our hotel and Pierce Brosnan was there. So they invited us to dinner and I was like ‘Hell yeah!’” she said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Jessica added, “I’d previously done some CGI work with President Clinton and his non-profit…and I had done a movie with Pierce where we had to smooch a lot!”

