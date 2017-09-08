Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 7:09 pm

Jessica Alba Spills On Hanging With Bill Clinton & Pierce Brosnan in Hawaii

Jessica Alba Spills On Hanging With Bill Clinton & Pierce Brosnan in Hawaii

Jessica Alba was vacationing with her family this summer when she ran into some pretty famous faces!

The 36-year-old Honest Company founder and actress bumped into Bill Clinton and Pierce Brosnan while they were also vacationing in Hawai!!

“President Clinton was staying at our hotel and Pierce Brosnan was there. So they invited us to dinner and I was like ‘Hell yeah!’” she said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Jessica added, “I’d previously done some CGI work with President Clinton and his non-profit…and I had done a movie with Pierce where we had to smooch a lot!”

Check out all that Jessica had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica alba live with kelly 01

Photos: David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Posted to: Bill Clinton, Jessica Alba, Pierce Brosnan, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr