Top Stories
Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Troy Gentry Dead - Montgomery Gentry Singer Dies in Helicopter Crash at 50

Sam Heughan &amp; Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About Living with Rooney Mara

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Disney Re-Launches Club Mickey Mouse With 8 New Mousketeers - Meet Them All Here!

Fri, 08 September 2017 at 10:47 pm

Jason Sudeikis & Ed Harris Team Up for 'Kodachrome' Premiere at TIFF

Jason Sudeikis & Ed Harris Team Up for 'Kodachrome' Premiere at TIFF

Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris premiered their new movie Kodachrome at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 41-year-old We’re the Millers actor and the 66-year-old Westworld star hit the red carpet at the event held at Princess of Wales Theatre on Friday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

They were joined by director Mark Raso.

The trio – along with other cast and crew members – also had fun at the Kodachrome cocktail party at RBC House that same day.

Set during the final days of the admired photo development system known as Kodachrome, the film follows a father and son who hit the road in order to reach the Kansas photo lab before it closes its doors for good.

Jason carried a camera around at both events in honor of the film.

10+ pictures inside of Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 01
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 02
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 03
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 04
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 05
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 06
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 07
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 08
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 09
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 10
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 11
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 12
jason sudeikis and ed harris team up for kodachrome premiere at tiff 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brian Austin Green slams haters who criticize him for letting his son wear a dress - TMZ
  • Does Shawn Mendes have a secret tattoo?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's twins are heading off to fourth grade - TooFab
  • Hillary Clinton is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get ready for more Hayes Grier! - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    they gave eachother a blowjob too?

  • MarthaDTorres


    my buddy’s mom makes $79 every hour on the laptop . She has been out of work for 8 months but last month her paycheck was $18424 just working on the laptop for a few hours. linked here
    http://www.jobsworldrealinfo…

    ❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉❉::::eri58..