Jason Sudeikis & Ed Harris Team Up for 'Kodachrome' Premiere at TIFF

Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris premiered their new movie Kodachrome at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 41-year-old We’re the Millers actor and the 66-year-old Westworld star hit the red carpet at the event held at Princess of Wales Theatre on Friday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

They were joined by director Mark Raso.

The trio – along with other cast and crew members – also had fun at the Kodachrome cocktail party at RBC House that same day.

Set during the final days of the admired photo development system known as Kodachrome, the film follows a father and son who hit the road in order to reach the Kansas photo lab before it closes its doors for good.

Jason carried a camera around at both events in honor of the film.

