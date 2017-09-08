Jared Leto Blinded Himself While Filming 'Blade Runner 2049'

Jared Leto goes to some pretty extreme lengths for a movie role!

It was just revealed that the 45-year-old actor blinded himself for a method acting exercise while filming Blade Runner 2049.

“We all heard stories about Jared, how he transforms into the characters, but even this didn’t prepare me for what was to come. He entered the room, and he could not see at all. He was walking with an assistant, very slowly,” director Denis Villeneuve told the WSJ.

He explained that Jared remained blind for the entire shoot, using a set of custom made contact lenses that turned his eyes totally opaque.

Jared added, “I didn’t dive as deep down the rabbit hole as maybe I’ve done before, but I stayed really focused. I’m crazy, but I’m not insane.”

Pictured inside: Jared meeting fans outside of BBC Broadcasting House on Thursday (September 7) in London, England and returning to New York City the following day.