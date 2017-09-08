Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 10:13 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tatiana Maslany Premiere 'Stronger' at TIFF

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tatiana Maslany Premiere 'Stronger' at TIFF

Jake Gyllenhaal suited up for the premiere of his new movie Stronger at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 36-year-old actor completed his look with an emerald green tie at the event held at Roy Thomson Hall on Friday (September 8) in Toronto, Ontario.

He was joined by his co-star Tatiana Maslany, giving off Old Hollywood vibes in a dark red and black tulle dress, as well as Miranda Richardson.

Also in attendance was the real-life Jeff Bauman, whom Jake portrays in the movie. He also wrote the book “Stronger” that the movie is based on.

The group, along with director David Gordon Green, also attended The IMDb Studio Hosted By The Visa Infinite Lounge at Bisha Hotel & Residences that same day.

Stronger is the inspiring real-life story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 22, and watch the trailer here if you missed it.

FYI: Tatiana is wearing a J. Mendel dress, Aquatalia shoes, and Rachel Katz jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, and more at the premiere…

Photos: Getty
