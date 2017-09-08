Evan Rachel Wood Reflects on Her 20s in Touching Letter: 'I Could Have Been Dead'

Evan Rachel Wood just celebrated her milestone 30th birthday and is looking back on the past decade.

The Westworld actress penned an open letter spilling on the the extremely difficult things she went through in her 20s and the lessons she learned.

“I can finally start looking back on my past with a smile on my face because it’s over and I survived…I very easily could have been dead in my 20s. I think a lot of people can relate to this. I did not think I would make it this far. So every second is a gift,” Evan wrote.

She went on to recount her “time of metamorphosis, loss, love, trauma, and enlightenment” which included falling in love, meeting her heroes, getting engaged to Marilyn Manson and welcoming her son.

Evan also reflected on some darker moments like being raped, getting divorced and unfortunately attempting suicide.

“My limits have been tested in many ways, and I learned I am much stronger than I ever thought possible. The greatest lesson I have learned is that there is always more to learn,” she penned.

Thankfully, Evan was able to overcome her darkest moments and learned important lessons like asking for help, speaking your truth and trusting your intuition.

Read Evan‘s entire essay on Nylon.