Bella Thorne Turns Heads in Flowing Purple Tulle Gown at Daily Front Row Awards
Bella Thorne was a total showstopper at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards!

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress was spotted heading into the event held during New York Fashion Week at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

"I feel like a princess ✨💍," Bella captioned the Instagram video below.

She truly looked like like one in her light purple tulle gown, which she paired with white ankle-strap pumps, black and silver accessories, red lipstick, and her hair up and partly curled.

She snapped some pics with model Jordan Barrett while inside.

Also in attendance was U.S. gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman, looking stunning in a semi-sheer bodycon dress adorned with a sequined design.

FYI: Bella is wearing Pamella Roland.

Check out their full looks below...

Getty
