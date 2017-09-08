Top Stories
Fri, 08 September 2017 at 5:36 pm

'AGT' Finalist Evie Clair's Father Loses Battle With Cancer

'AGT' Finalist Evie Clair's Father Loses Battle With Cancer

Evie Clair and her family are mourning the loss of her father, Amos Abplanalp

The America’s Got Talent finalist has shared her father’s story on many episodes of the reality program, and won the Dunkin’ Save vote from this week’s semi-finals.

Right after them though, Evie and her mom headed back to Arizona, where Amos passed away the next day, on Thursday (September 7).

“I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end,” Evie shared on her Twitter afterwards. “Love you lots!”


Evie‘s family also wrote about his passing on their family blog, which you’ll need tissues to read through.
