Ryan Phillippe Shares Hot Shirtless Photo While Healing From Leg Injury

Ryan Phillippe isn’t letting a broken leg bring down his morale.

The 42-year-old actor looked seriously ripped in a new shirtless selfie posted on Tuesday (September 5) on his Instagram.

“Gettin bak in fightin’ shape – war ready,” the Shooter star captioned the post.

Ryan suffered a “freak accident” while on a family outing back in July, resulting in a leg break that required surgery. He’s been on the mend ever since.

We’re glad to see that Ryan is recovering nicely!

Check out the progress shot below.