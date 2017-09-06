Top Stories
Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 12:47 am

Ryan Phillippe Shares Hot Shirtless Photo While Healing From Leg Injury

Ryan Phillippe Shares Hot Shirtless Photo While Healing From Leg Injury

Ryan Phillippe isn’t letting a broken leg bring down his morale.

The 42-year-old actor looked seriously ripped in a new shirtless selfie posted on Tuesday (September 5) on his Instagram.

“Gettin bak in fightin’ shape – war ready,” the Shooter star captioned the post.

Ryan suffered a “freak accident” while on a family outing back in July, resulting in a leg break that required surgery. He’s been on the mend ever since.

We’re glad to see that Ryan is recovering nicely!

Check out the progress shot below.

A post shared by @ryanphillippe on

Credit: Slaven Vlasic; Photos: Getty Images
