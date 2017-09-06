Top Stories
Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 2:12 am

Kerry Washington Flashes a Smile in Promo for Final Season of 'Scandal' - Watch Now!

Scandal is coming to an end with its upcoming seventh season this fall, and fans are getting a glimpse at how the series will be wrapping up after five years.

In a new teaser released on Tuesday (September 5) for the Shonda Rimes-created ABC drama’s last season, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) strolls in a red outfit as voices echo around her while she sits down on a bench overlooking the White House and the Washington Monument.

Scandal returns to ABC on October 5.

Watch the teaser for the final season of Scandal below!
