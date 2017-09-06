Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

The moment that people have been waiting for years to happen has arrived… Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have finally been spotted holding hands in public, confirming their relationship as a couple!

There has been speculation for four years that the 38-year-old actress and the 49-year-old actor are dating, but they have kept everything top secret until now.

Katie and Jamie were seen holding hands and acting totally cute together on the beach in Malibu, Calif. on Monday (September 4).

It will definitely be interesting to see if the couple becomes more open about their relationship moving forward!!!

