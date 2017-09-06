Jessica Biel Makes a Chic Arrival to 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

Jessica Biel sports a smile while arriving to the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 35-year-old actress looked happy in her fashionable black ensemble as she arrived to the show on Tuesday (September 5) in New York City.

Jessica‘s Late Show episode will air this Friday (September 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

Over the weekend, Jessica and her 36-year-old husband Justin Timberlake enjoyed a date at the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC.

Jessica is currently starring in the USA series, The Sinner.