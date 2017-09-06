Top Stories
Wed, 06 September 2017 at 1:22 am

Cheryl Cole Opens Up About Her Baby With Liam Payne for the First Time!

Cheryl Cole Opens Up About Her Baby With Liam Payne for the First Time!

Cheryl Cole is talking about her six-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne for the first time.

The 34-year-old Girls Aloud star granted her first TV interview in nearly a year to ITV’s This Morning, which is set to air next week.

In a brief teaser of the interview, set to the sound of her track “Only Human,” Cheryl pokes fun at her Newcastle accent: “Since being a mam…that’s how I say it, sorry!”

Cheryl made her first official public appearance since giving birth at the Game 4 Grenfell charity match over the weekend (September 2) at Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.

Get a first look at Cheryl‘s interview below.
Credit: Tristan Fewings; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne

