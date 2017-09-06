Ashley Greene's Fiance Gives Her a Piggyback Ride After Lunch

Ashley Greene gets a piggyback ride from her fiance Paul Khoury after grabbing lunch with some friends on Monday (September 4) in Studio City, Calif.

The engaged couple kept it casual on their relaxing Labor Day and they shared a kiss goodbye before heading their separate ways following the meal.

“Sending love and well wishes to all my friends and family back home in Florida. Be prepared and stay safe! #hurricaneirma,” Ashley tweeted the next day. Another hurricane is about to hit the U.S.