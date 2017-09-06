Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 2:31 am

Ariel Winter Bares Some Booty in Her Daisy Duke Shorts

Ariel Winter Bares Some Booty in Her Daisy Duke Shorts

Ariel Winter puts a little bit of booty on display in her revealing Daisy Duke shorts while loading groceries into her car on Monday (September 4) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress finished off her look with cowboy boots that afternoon!

After her run to the grocery store, Ariel met up with boyfriend Levi Meaden and some friends to grab a bite to eat.

Ariel has always been a major supporter of body positivity and has made it known she is not afraid to show some skin as it’s something that makes her feel empowered.

10+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter out and about…

Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 01
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 02
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 03
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 04
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 05
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 06
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 07
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 08
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 09
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 10
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 11
ariel winter daisy dukes boyfriend levi meaden 12

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr
  • Guest

    God! This attention whore is just fucking sad, desperate, needy and ugly!

  • Danae

    And in two weeks she’s going to be all like “nobody respects me, people treat me like a wh**e, I’m a feminist, you have no right to judge me!”…

  • skye3245

    her literal ass is out? is this still just her dressing for body? cause this is not cute

  • Queenie01

    What the actual crap is she wearing, she obviously needs some help buying clothes for her size as those shorts are 10x to small they cannot even be called daisy dukes and her butt does not look sexy or attractive whatsoever poor poor girl.

  • Honeybee

    Ewww, It is not about body shaming it is about clothes shaming (and her clothes are shameful). Her body is fine, she acutually has a cute curvy shape, but her taste in clothes is god-awful and nothing fits! You would think she would look at Sophia Vergara who is also curvy, and think “Oh, I can be sexy with my nipples and butt actually inside my clothes!”😳😩🤢🙅🏾

  • skye3245

    thank you for finally stating what ppl are saying. Its not shaming hr body. She has a perfect body. She dresses horribly. Who goes out with their ass out? She dresses like she wants attention whether its good or bad. Then gets upset when ppl say something. There is a way to dress your body. I have not seen one comment saying she had a horrible body….all i’ve seen is ppl saying she needs to dress better