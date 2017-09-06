Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Wed, 06 September 2017 at 2:03 am

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Alexander Skarsgard sneaks up behind his younger brother Bill Skarsgard and pretends to scare him at the premiere of It on Tuesday (September 5) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Bill stars in the movie as Pennywise the Clown and he got support from his brothers Alex and Gustaf at the event.

Gustaf is a series regular on History Channel’s Vikings and he will be seen on Westworld in season two.

FYI: Alexander is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit, shirt, and tie.

25+ pictures inside of the Skarsgard brothers at the It premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 01
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 02
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 03
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 04
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 05
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 06
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 07
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 08
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 09
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 10
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 11
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 12
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 13
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 14
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 15
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 16
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 17
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 18
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 19
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 20
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 21
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 22
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 23
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 24
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 25
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 26
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 27
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 28
alexander skarsgard tried scaring brother bill skarsgard at it premiere 29

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard, Gustaf Skarsgard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr
  • Guest

    Adorable

  • Lala

    Beautiful family! ♥

  • Just Saying

    The Skarsgard brothers > the Hemsworth brothers.