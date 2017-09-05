Whoopi Goldberg Reveals the Reason She Didn't Leave 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about the truth behind her decision to stay for another season at The View.
The 61-year-old actress, who has co-hosted The View for a decade, revealed to E! News that she nearly walked away from the gig – but her daughter, Alex Martin, ultimately changed her mind.
“I wasn’t coming back, but my daughter said I think that’s a mistake, because we’ve just had a major shakeup and I think you need to be in this conversation,” Whoopi explained.
“I never thought I would get in as much trouble as I seem to have gotten in. You have to be prepared for half the country to hate you every day. It’s a lot to carry but that’s why I try not to look back.”
The View airs weekdays on ABC.