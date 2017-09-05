Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 10:18 pm

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals the Reason She Didn't Leave 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about the truth behind her decision to stay for another season at The View.

The 61-year-old actress, who has co-hosted The View for a decade, revealed to E! News that she nearly walked away from the gig – but her daughter, Alex Martin, ultimately changed her mind.

“I wasn’t coming back, but my daughter said I think that’s a mistake, because we’ve just had a major shakeup and I think you need to be in this conversation,” Whoopi explained.

“I never thought I would get in as much trouble as I seem to have gotten in. You have to be prepared for half the country to hate you every day. It’s a lot to carry but that’s why I try not to look back.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.
Credit: Gary Gershoff; Photos: Getty Images
  • Koos

    she just needed the cash…………….

