Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Seen Holding Hands in Public, Finally!

Alexander Skarsgard Tried Scaring Brother Bill at 'It' Premiere!

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reacts to John Legend's Story of Trying to Break Up with Her

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless in Malibu for Labor Day Weekend

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 9:07 pm

Two 'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestants Quit Before Final Rose Ceremony (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – This post contain spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise!

The end of the season is coming on Bachelor in Paradise and the final rose ceremony is upon us. While we weren’t treated to that moment during the latest episode, several people did leave the show.

On Monday night’s show, the third rose ceremony of the season happened and we saw that a lot of couples had been cemented already.

Two more contestants were introduced to the season on Tuesday night’s episode and things didn’t go well for them.

Click inside for spoilers and to find out who went home…
So, who went home?

Haley and Emily

Twins Haley and Emily entered paradise at a very late stage and didn’t have much luck. They were both given date cards, but none of the men wanted to go on dates with them. After a frustrating day of trying to secure dates, the twins decided to go home.
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise

