Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Are a Stylish Couple at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black make one cute couple on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern on Tuesday night (September 5) in London, England.

In August, the 23-year-old Olympic diver and the 43-year-old filmmaker shared their wedding video with the world.

Tom and Dustin, who goes by Lance with his friends and family, have pledged that the proceeds generated from that video will be donated to the LGBT+ Switchboard and It Gets Better campaigns.

FYI: Tom and Dustin are both wearing The Kooples suits.