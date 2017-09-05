Judi Dench & Ali Fazal Premiere 'Victoria & Abdul' in London!

Judi Dench and Ali Fazal hit the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Victoria and Abdul on Tuesday (September 5) at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England.

The co-stars, who play the title characters in the new film, were joined by co-stars Eddie Izzard and Fenella Woolgar.

Danny DeVito also stepped out to check out the new movie, which will be released in theaters on September 22.

FYI: Ali is wearing an Isaia brown tux, a Burberry linen tux shirt, and Christian Louboutin suede black dress shoes.

