Chase Goehring Performs Another Heartfelt Original Song on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Chase Goehring is giving us the Ed Sheeran feels once again with his semi-finals performance on America’s Got Talent!

The young singer performs original songs each time he appears on the show and this time he sang a tune he titled “What Is Love.” You can watch the full performance below.

“I think there are so many girls at home watching you and they all have a huge crush on you and are going to vote for you,” Heidi Klum said during her critique of the performance.



